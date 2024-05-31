Ivanka Offers Just Four Words of Support After Dad Becomes a Felon

She was a noticeable no-show at Donald Trump’s seven-week-long hush-money trial in New York—and Ivanka could only bring herself to offer four words of public support for her father following his historic conviction on Thursday for paying off a porn star.

“I love you dad,” she wrote on her Instagram Story, accompanied by a photo of her as a child with her father.

Even Tiffany managed to make it to the courthouse on Tuesday, joining Eric and Donald Jr. as closing arguments got underway. Eric was back in court as the verdict was read out on Thursday, while loyal foot soldier Don Jr., who filmed himself in the courthouse a day earlier scheming with his father to write mean tweets, had his keyboard fingers ready to go.

Where Has the Trump Clan Been While Their Patriarch Sits in Court?

In the few hours after the verdict landed, Jr. had fired off 14 posts on X, seven Truth Social posts, an Instagram video, and four Facebook posts in support of dad. “Such bullshit,” he fumed on X as the verdict came down. “The Democrats have succeeded in their years long attempt to turn America into a third-world shithole. November 5 is our last chance to save it.”

Melania, meanwhile, has said nothing.

A post on Ivanka Trump’s Instagram following Donald Trump’s guilty verdict. Instagram

Ivanka and Melania’s absence from the trial would have “absolutely” bothered Trump, his former press secretary Stephanie Grisham speculated on CNN this week.

“That kind of thing would bother him,” she said. “If Mrs. Trump wasn’t at some event and it was really noted, he would definitely bring it up with her. So I’m sure in this context, it’s definitely really bothering him."

Ivanka and her husband Jared Kushner have tried to distance themselves from the political cyclone surrounding Trump. After reportedly being snubbed by their high-society pals in New York for their work in the Trump White House, the couple moved to Florida and said they would not get involved in Trump’s 2024 re-election campaign.

