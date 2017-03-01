Ivanka and Melania Trump Raise Eyebrows With Fashion Choices at Congressional Speech

First daughter Ivanka Trump wore a slinky, off-the-shoulder outfit to her father's first speech before a joint session of Congress, which has enraged critics who believe the dress to be inappropriate.

Social media flooded with comments like "your bra is showing." But despite the backlash, the strap is part of the $3,000 dress by French designer Roland Mouret.

Still, some felt the dress was not a good fit for the occasion.

"Very inappropriate when she knew she would be standing next to [SEAL] widow. No class," read another comment.

They were referring to the widow of fallen Navy SEAL Ryan Owens, whose grieving widow, Carryn, sat in the gallery next to Ivanka during President Trump's speech.

First lady Melania Trump made a grand entrance when she received a standing ovation as she wore a glitzy $10,000 Michael Kors evening suit that sparkled.

It was fresh off the runway and won't be in stores until next fall.

The suit had hand-embroidered, sequined flowers. Mrs. Trump wore it with a wide belt and chose not to wear a blouse underneath the jacket.

Reaction to her outfit was mixed.

"Beautiful tailored ensemble, elegant and chic," read one post.

"Melania was radiant and stunning," another person tweeted.

Someone else suggested that her suit would be OK had she been "attending the Oscars."

