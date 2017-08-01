Ivanka and Melania Trump ‘disgusted’ by Anthony Scaramucci’s language

Ivanka and Melania Trump were reportedly "disgusted" and "offended" by language used by sacked White House communications director Anthony Scaramucci.

The former hedge fund manager was removed from his position eleven days after he was hired, following a string of turbulent media appearances.

In one interview, Mr Scaramucci said he had no interest in media attention and was not like Donald Trump's chief strategist Steve Bannon because "I am not trying to suck my own c***".

The First Lady and Mr Trump's daughter Ivanka were repulsed by the remarks, two sources close to the President told NBC News, triggering speculation they played a role in his firing.

Yet Ivanka and her husband Jared Kushner reportedly advocated for Mr Scaramucci to be given the job in the first place, one source told the broadcaster.

Ivanka and Mr Kushner both serve as official advisers to the President.

Speaking to The New Yorker's Washington correspondent, Ryan Lizza, Mr Scaramucci described former White House Chief of Staff, Reince Priebus, as a "f****** paranoid schizophrenic".

He also lambasted Mr Priebus for trying to "c**k-block" him from getting a promotion.

Mr Trump's spokeswoman Sarah Huckabee said on Tuesday that Mr Scaramucci was fired because the President thought his remarks to The New Yorker were "inappropriate".

John Kelly, who previously served as former homeland security secretary, was sworn in on Monday as chief of staff.

The White House has said General Kelly will have "full authority" to bring discipline to the White House.

The First Lady has previously dismissed lewd comments made by her husband about sexually assaulting women as "boys' talk".

Ivanka, meanwhile, said Mr Trump's comments were "inappropriate".