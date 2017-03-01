Ivanka, Melania Trump’s Congress Joint Session Outfits

While President Donald Trump delivered Tuesday his first speech to a joint session of Congress, first lady Melania Trump decided to wear a glittery embroidered jacket and skirt from Michael Kors that was made complete with a wide waist-defining black belt. The nation's first daughter, Ivanka Trump, also raised eyebrows as she wore a Roland Mouret burgundy off-shoulder dress.

Melania Trump's outfit was more high fashion and costly compared to the usual first lady outfits worn at such events. The floral-embroidered stretch pebble-crepe dinner jacket was priced at $4,995 and the skirt at $4,595, leading to a total amount of $9,590 before addition of sales tax, according to the Michael Kors website.

Melania Trump has been wearing mostly American designers like Michael Kors, Calvin Klein and Ralph Lauren. This event was one of the first major appearances as the first lady for Melania Trump after she was seen at the inauguration and the visits of Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. Unlike other first ladies of the United States, Melania Trump has maintained a lower profile by not residing in the White House because her younger son, Barron Trump, has to finish school in New York.

Ivanka Trump also drew attention with her Roland Mouret burgundy off-shoulder dress that she wore to the joint session of the Congress. She smartly avoided wearing her own clothing line because of the criticism she has been receiving recently.

Her dress costs $2,995, according to the Roland Mouret website. The description of the dress on the website said: "The Rawlings Dress in orchid pink double faced satin is an easy choice for that evening affair when you think you have 'nothing to wear.' The design flourishes make this the ‘It’ dress for nighttime soirees. But what is 'it'? Is it the asymmetric neckline or the sultry off-the-shoulder sleeve? Or is it the handkerchief peplum or the polished gold zip in the back? Whatever 'it' is, this dress has it in spades."

However, Ivanka Trump and Melania Trump both received criticism for their fashion sense at the joint address. Some said Melania Trump's sequined suit was too much while others criticized Ivanka Trump for showing too much skin.

