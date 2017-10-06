Ivana Trump says she turned down offer to become ambassador to Czech Republic as she already had 'perfect life'

Ivana and Donald Trump at a party in the early 1980s - 2004 Getty Images

Ivana Trump, President Donald Trump’s ex-wife, says she was offered the chance to become US ambassador to the Czech Republic but turned it down in order to protect her globetrotting “perfect life”.

Mr Trump’s first wife was raised in communist Czechoslovakia and married the property mogul in 1977.

"I was just offered to be the American ambassador to Czech Republic - and Donald told me. He said, 'Ivana, if you want it, I give it to you,’” Mrs Trump, 68, said in an interview with CBS to be broadcast on Sunday.

However, she said she valued her freedom too much to accept.

“OK, why would I go and say bye-bye to Miami in the winter, bye-bye to Saint-Tropez in the summer and bye-bye to spring and fall in New York? I have a perfect life,” she added.

View photos Ivana Trump after appearing in Celebrity Big Brother in 2010 Credit: Getty Images More

The couple divorced in 1992.

But the mother of Donald Jr, Ivanka and Eric said she still spoke regularly to her ex-husband and had advised him on his use of Twitter, suggesting it was a perfect way of preventing the mainstream media from twisting his words.

Her memoir, Raising Trump, is published next week and details the couple’s divorce, which made front page news in New York’s febrile tabloid market at the time.

Pres. Trump’s often outspoken first wife Ivana Trump has led a relatively quiet life since the election. She spoke with @CBSSunday: pic.twitter.com/3ZTFAE3eno — CBS News (@CBSNews) October 6, 2017

According to the Associated Press, which obtained an advance copy, she knew her marriage was over soon after a day in December 1989.

"This young blonde woman approached me out of the blue and said 'I'm Marla and I love your husband. Do you?"' she writes. "I said 'Get lost. I love my husband.' It was unladylike but I was in shock."

Mr Trump's public affair with Marla Maples spawned the infamous "Best Sex I've Ever Had" headline in the New York Post in 1990. After divorcing his first wife, Mr Trump married Ms Maples in 1993.