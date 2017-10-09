Ivana Trump: 'I was never happier in my life' than when Marla Maples got kicked off 'Dancing with the Stars'

Getting eliminated from 'Dancing with the Stars' during week one is a bit embarrassing -- and last year, nobody was laughing harder than Ivana Trump when Marla Maples got the boot.

President Trump's ex-wife didn't mince words during a recent interview with Page Six, where she was more than happy to slam "that showgirl."

"Last year, during the presidential campaign, they asked me to do ‘Dancing with the Stars.’ I could not do it because it would have been disrespectful to Donald. I was not going to be on the dance floor with my boobs hanging out, and my butt hanging out," Ivana said. "But guess what? Marla Maples took it. She lasted one week. And when she lost I said, ‘Hey, hey, hey, hey!’ I was never happier in my life.”

The drama between Donald, Ivana and Marla technically ended more than two decades ago, but there's no doubt that Ivana still holds a grudge.

“She broke my marriage and destroyed my family,” Ivana told Page Six. “And now she’s nobody."

Donald and Ivana wed in 1977. Despite having three young children at home, Donald began an affair with Georgia pageant girl Marla Maples in 1989. After months of much publicity, Ivana and Donald divorced. He would marry Maples in 1993.

Ivana seemingly does not harbor negative feelings toward Donald's current wife, First Lady Melania Trump.

"Better Melania [as First Lady] than me," Ivana said. "I like my freedom."

