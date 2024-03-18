IU researcher to discuss how racism creates environmental injustice

An Indiana University researcher is studying how racism creates environmental inequities, exploring how environmental contamination can affect communities' health and safety.

Ben Clark, also a public historian, will explain the findings of his study of environmental racism in Indy during “The Slow Violence of Environmental Racism in Indianapolis” program March 29.

Here’s what you need to know about attending the presentation:

How to attend the environmental racism presentation

Clark presents on March 29 at 11:45 a.m.

The free event takes place at All Souls Unitarian Church on 5805 E. 56th Street and will stream live on Zoom: zoom.us/j/94385152883

The hour-long event includes 15 minutes for questions at the end of the presentation.

Free parking is available at the church and no prior registration is required.

What will the program cover?

Clark’s presentation will provide evidence of how specific Indy neighborhoods, such as Riverside and Martindale-Brightwood, are affected by environmental injustices, according to the release.

The White River: Cleanup follows decades of civil rights abuses. Now who will benefit?

Who is Ben Clark?

Clark is research assistant for the Charles Bantz Fellowship focusing on the “Indy’s Toxic Heritage” project at IU’s Indianapolis Arts and Humanities Institute.

He has previously published academic papers related to environmental injustice and works with Anthropocene Household, a project to address community environmental issues, out of IU’s Environmental Resilience Institute.

Clark’s work covers topics like lead in drinking water and the importance of building community connections to confront environmental injustices.

What is All Souls Church?

All Souls is sponsoring Clark’s presentation through a grant from the Unearthed Speakers Bureau of the Indiana Humanities Council.

All Souls is the oldest Unitarian church in the city and is currently led by senior minister Rev. Katie Romano Griffin.

Karl Schneider is an IndyStar environment reporter. You can reach him at karl.schneider@indystar.com. Follow him on Twitter @karlstartswithk

IndyStar's environmental reporting project is made possible through the generous support of the nonprofit Nina Mason Pulliam Charitable Trust.

This article originally appeared on Indianapolis Star: Indy environmental injustice study presented at All Souls church