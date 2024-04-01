IU Health downtown hospital project to impact Capitol Ave. traffic
The ongoing construction of Indiana University's Health's new downtown hospital project will impact traffic along Capitol Avenue.
Up next: Connecticut, New York, Wisconsin, Delaware and Rhode Island, which are holding presidential primaries on April 2.
US stocks looked set to kick off 2024's second quarter right where they left off the first quarter.
The Gamecocks have had some close calls in their charge back to the Final Four. But a familiar face has helped them reset when things get dicey.
Juan Soto has hit .529 and has four RBI in four games so far with the Yankees this season.
Which team can topple UConn in this year's men's Final Four? The better question is which team can keep up.
Clark and Reese are two very different players. But they both play with passion, and they both want to grow the women's game. They don't have to be best friends to do that.
Van Lith is a different player in a different place than a year ago, and now she's in position to win a championship after watching LSU cut down the nets last season.
Edey was a three-star recruit with limited offers. How was the 7-4 All-American overlooked?
Though the meeting came with 160 games still left on the schedule, the Angels were outscored 24-7 in their first two blowout losses of the season.
Aziaha James' performance was the backbone of NC State's win.
Longtime Tekken director Katsuhiro Harada posted on X this weekend asking what the deal is with all the Waffle House requests he keeps getting from fans of the game. The 24/7 breakfast chain has become notorious for customer fights.
YouGov survey finds Americans believe trucks are too large and need to be regulated. The survey applies a loose definition to the word 'truck,' though.
To give AI-focused women academics and others their well-deserved -- and overdue -- time in the spotlight, TechCrunch is launching a series of interviews focusing on remarkable women who’ve contributed to the AI revolution. Brandie Nonnecke is the founding director of the CITRIS Policy Lab, headquartered at UC Berkeley, which supports interdisciplinary research to address questions around the role of regulation in promoting innovation. Nonnecke also co-directors the Berkeley Center for Law and Technology, where she leads projects on AI, platforms and society, and the UC Berkeley AI Policy Hub, an initiative to train researchers to develop effective AI governance and policy frameworks.
A vigorous debate has already begun about whether the US semiconductor sector will need a second wave of support from Washington in the years ahead—as well as what it might look like.
The women's NCAA tournament continues with the Elite Eight games.
Meme stocks are back, and these Wall Street strategists have advice on how to evaluate volatile trades.
Amazon, Microsoft and Google — have relaxed their egress fees, which are a tax of sorts that the cloud companies charge customers to move their data to another vendor. It’s a way to keep existing customers in the fold, but it’s kind of a ham-handed way to do it, and doesn’t exactly foster goodwill. For example, there are limits to the kind of data you can move, and each requires you to contact the vendor and open a request to get your own data out of the cloud.
Scores bargains on top brands like Apple, Insignia, Bissell and more.
Apple's antitrust battle with the DOJ could prove harmful to its future innovation.
This gadget will change your view about going to the loo.