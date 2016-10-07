‘It’s all good’: Megyn Kelly, Sean Hannity make up after Twitter tiff

Two of Fox News’ biggest TV personalities declared Thursday night that they were “#friends” after the two publicly traded shots.

Earlier this week, Megyn Kelly noted on her show that a good portion of Donald Trump’s interviews are with Sean Hannity, who openly supports his campaign and rarely subjects the GOP nominee to tough questions.

“Donald Trump, with all due respect to my friend at 10 o’clock, will go on Hannity and pretty much only Hannity and will not venture out to the unsafe spaces these days, which doesn’t exactly expand the tent.”

Hannity responded by accusing Kelly of supporting Hillary Clinton, the Democratic nominee:

@megynkelly u should be mad at @HillaryClinton Clearly you support her. And @realDonaldTrump did talk to u. https://t.co/vsQiNMgHut — Sean Hannity (@seanhannity) October 6, 2016





Speculation swirled about the apparent feud between the two hosts.

But on Thursday, they publicly buried the hatchet. Kelly and Hannity tweeted nearly identical messages noting their shared Irish heritage, saying “it’s complicated,” and including the “#friends” hashtag.









After CNN’s Andrew Kaczynski said he would love to know more of the backstory, Hannity said he and Kelly had settled a “minor disagreement.”

Ok Andrew, Here you go. 2 friends, minor disagreement, and it’s now all good. Congrats on your new gig. Sean https://t.co/5MUuH67slJ — Sean Hannity (@seanhannity) October 7, 2016



