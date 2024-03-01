Ithaca man sentenced to 13 years in prison for distributing cocaine in Watertown

Mar. 1—WATERTOWN — An Ithaca man was sentenced Thursday to 13 years in federal prison for distributing 83 grams of cocaine in Watertown in May 2021 and arranging for the delivery of methamphetamine the same day.

Odell Tindley, 31, was sentenced in U.S. District Court, Syracuse, to 156 months in prison after pleading guilty in the same court in March 2023.

According to U.S. Attorneys, Tindley admitted that on May 25, 2021, he distributed cocaine in Watertown and arranged for the delivery of methamphetamine.

The same day, investigators with the Metro-Jefferson Drug Task Force intercepted a car driven by an unidentified associate of Tindley as it entered Watertown late in the evening. A search of the vehicle resulted in the recovery of 904 grams, or just under 32 ounces, of methamphetamine and about a pound of marijuana.

Tindley was also sentenced to a five-year term of supervised release following completion of his federal prison sentence.

Prosecutors said that at the time of his arrest on the federal drug charges, Tindley was living in Watertown as part of a mandated pre-sentence drug rehabilitation program stemming from his guilty plea to a state felony drug charge in Tompkins County Court.

On October 6, 2022, Tindley was sentenced to serve two years in state prison for that offense.