Ithaca man, Lansing woman arrested on weapons charges

LANSING, N.Y. (WETM) — An Ithaca man and a Lansing woman were arrested early on Friday morning after police say they found a gun and drugs during a traffic stop.

Terri L. Meddaugh, 60, and Michael C. Gilmore, 29, were arrested on June 7 in the Village of Lansing. According to the Tompkins County Sheriff’s Office, deputies were patrolling in the village and conducted a traffic stop on a Chevrolet Malibu on Sheraton Drive at 1:15 a.m. Meddaugh was the registered owner of the car, and authorities say that she was known to be in the company of Gilmore, who was wanted.

Deputies quickly determined that Gilmore was inside the vehicle. While they were arresting Gilmore on his warrants, the deputies noticed .380 ammunition and drug paraphernalia inside the car. They then searched the vehicle and found an unlawfully possessed Ruger LCP .380 semi-automatic pistol, a vial that they suspected contained methamphetamine, a crack pipe, and more .380 ammo under the seat Gilmore was sitting in. Authorities say they also discovered that Gilmore was hiding three plastic vials of suspected heroin/fentanyl in his underwear.

Ithaca man arrested following incident involving baseball bat, walking stick

Gilmore and Meddaugh were both charged with third-degree criminal possession of a weapon- loaded firearm (a class C felony) and seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance (a class A misdemeanor).

Gilmore and Meddaugh were taken to the Tompkins County Jail for Centralized Arraignment. They are both being held on $100,000 cash or $200,000 bond bail.

The Village of Cayuga Heights Police Department assisted the Tompkins County Sheriff’s Office with these arrests.

Copyright 2024 Nexstar Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WETM - MyTwinTiers.com.