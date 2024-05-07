Ithaca man arrested on attempted murder charge

ITHACA, N.Y. (WETM) — An Ithaca man was arrested on Monday after police said he had a felony warrant out for his arrest.

According to the Ithaca Police Department, 26-year-old Decante L. Metz was arrested on an outstanding warrant after police arrived at a home in the 300 block of West Buffalo Street in the city.

Police served the warrant at around 7:54 p.m. on Monday, May 6, where they found Metz inside the home on West Buffalo Street, and were arrested without incident.

Police say that Metz was processed and taken to the Tompkins County Jail where he awaits further proceedings.

