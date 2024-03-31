Ithaca man arrested, allegedly threatened person with BB gun

ITHACA, N.Y. (WETM) — An Ithaca man was arrested after allegedly threatening another person with a BB gun on Friday.

According to the Ithaca Police Department, officers responded to the 500 block of South Titus Avenue on March 29 after getting a report about a person being threatened with a firearm. Phillip M. Lewis, 33, was detained at the scene during the IPD’s initial investigation. Officers searched the home where the alleged threat happened and found a BB gun.

Lewis was arrested and charged with third-degree criminal possession of a weapon (a class D felony) and first-degree menacing (a class E felony).

Lewis was arraigned in the Ithaca City Court before being released on his own recognizance. He will appear in court at a later date.

