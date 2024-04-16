Ithaca College professor of history named director of George W. Bush Presidential Library

Dr. Pearl Ponce, an Ithaca native, was selected to oversee national documents of immense historical value.

Ponce was recently named director of the George W. Bush Presidential Library in Dallas, where she’ll lead the planning, directing, and administration of the library’s programming and activities starting June 2, according to a statement.

The Bush Library is one of 15 in the Presidential Library system operated by the National Archives and Records Administration, representing former presidents Herbert Hoover through Donald J. Trump.

“The presidential libraries provide an important framework to better understand the complexities of our democracy and the decisions that shape our nation,” said United States Archivist, Colleen Shogan, as she announced Ponce’s appointment in a statement. “With her deep knowledge of the presidency and foreign relations, and her passion for American democracy, she will be an excellent steward for the George W. Bush Library and a strong voice for archival research and public engagement.”

What will Ponce leave behind at Ithaca College?

Ponce is currently a professor of history at Ithaca College.

Ponce said while she will miss her students and colleagues at Ithaca College, this role will give her the unique opportunity she was seeking to engage with the public, while merging perfectly with her interests.

According to a statement from the administration, Presidential Libraries and Museums are repositories for each administration's papers and records and preserve and provide access to historical materials, support research, and create interactive programs and exhibits that educate and inspire.

At Ithaca College, Ponce has served as chair of the Department of History, helping to lead it through the disruption created by the COVID-19 pandemic. She has taught courses in United States history and has conducted published research on the presidency, governance and democracy, the exercise of federal power, and the territorial system.

She is the author of "To Govern the Devil in Hell: The Political Crisis in Territorial Kansas” and the editor of “Kansas's War: The Civil War in Documents.”

Her latest project, "’A Strange System of Terrorism’: Federal Power and the Fraying of Democracy in Utah, Washington, and Kansas Territories in the 1850s,” reportedly showcases the breadth of her research.

Ithaca College Provost and Senior Vice President for Academic Affairs Melanie Stein congratulated Ponce, noting that she is remarkably well-suited to this position.

“She is a respected scholar of American history with a deep understanding of the mission of presidential libraries and of the critical need to preserve archival material and make it accessible,” said Stein, in a statement.

This article originally appeared on Ithaca Journal: Dr. Pearl Ponce named director of George W. Bush Presidential Library