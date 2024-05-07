Items police used at scene of John O’Keefe’s death shown as testimony continues in Karen Read trial

Witness testimony will continue Tuesday in the Karen Read murder trial after Canton police officers took the stand Monday in Norfolk Superior Court, describing the use of red solo cups, a leaf blower, and a grocery bag, used to find and store evidence at the scene of John O’Keefe’s death.

Canton Police Lt. Sean Gallager said using those items is not standard practice. That’s as Read’s lawyers questioned the way police processed the snowy scene in January 2022.

Gallager explained that he used a leaf blower to remove snow from the area where O’Keefe was found and looked for evidence outside 34 Fairview Road in Canton.

Blood from the scene was collected in red solo cups and placed in a brown paper Stop and Shop grocery bag.

“Do you think it’s standard practice for a police department to borrow red solo cups from a neighbor to gather evidence?” Read’s defense team asked.

“Objection,” Assistant District Attorney Adam Lally interrupted.

Judge Beverly Cannone said, “You can go ahead and answer that lieutenant.”

“Of course not,” Lt. Gallagher responded.

More pictures were shown in the courtroom of the crime scene, as Canton Police Sgt. Sean Goode pointed out blood and a broken drinking glass in the snow and a 9-1-1 call made by the prosecution’s witness Jennifer McCabe was played.

Lt. Gallagher said McCabe was one of the 5 to 6 people he saw inside the home, then owned by her brother-in-law, retired Boston Police Officer Brian Albert. But Lt. Gallagher said there was no reason to search the home for evidence or signs of a struggle.

“Nobody put John O’Keefe anywhere but where he was found, and that included his girlfriend,” Gallagher said.

Read, 44, of Mansfield, O’Keefe, her Boston police officer boyfriend, with her car and smashed her taillight when doing so, prosecutors allege.

The defense was quick to point out that no taillight pieces were found during the initial search of the scene. They are also accusing one of the firefighters who testified last week, Katie McLaughlin, of perjury.

