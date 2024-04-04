ITD seeks input on highways

Apr. 4—The public can attend a series of Idaho Transportation Department meetings next week to provide feedback on the future of U.S. Highway 95 and Idaho Highway 8.

ITD is planning two studies about these highways to determine how to improve safety and mobility in Latah County.

Community members are invited to meet with the study team, review and comment on the draft purpose and need statements, and provide suggestions for potential improvements.

All three public meetings take place from 4:30 to 7 p.m. They will be Tuesday at Potlatch High School next Wednesday at Best Western Plus University Inn in Moscow, and April 11 at Troy Elementary School's gym.

ITD will use community input to help identify and develop potential improvements and alternatives for the study areas. ITD will host another series of public meetings to share those ideas in early 2025.

More information about the studies is available at itdprojects.idaho.gov/pages/sh8-us95-pel.