Italy's Salvini survives censure vote over Russia ties

The leader of the Italian Northern League party Matteo Salvini gives a speech during the election rally to mark the conclusion of the coalition with the leader of the far-right party Fratelli d'Italia (Brothers of Italy), Giorgia Meloni, and the leader of Forza Italia, Silvio Berlusconi (not pictured). Oliver Weiken/dpa

The Italian opposition's censure motion against Deputy Prime Minister Matteo Salvini over his far-right party's stance toward Russia has failed.

After hours of debate in the Chamber of Deputies in Rome on Wednesday evening, the leader of the League party easily survived the no-confidence motion brought by three centre-right parties.

A total of 209 lawmakers voted against the motion, while only 129 voted in favour and three abstained. Salvini therefore remains transport minister and deputy head of government under Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni.

During his previous stint as interior minister, Salvini became well-known for his crackdown on boat migrants and the rescue organizations operating in the Mediterranean.

The 51-year-old is currently under fire for various statements on Russia, which are being interpreted as him being close to President Vladimir Putin. He has had close contacts with Putin in the past.

And shortly before the vote of no confidence, the League published a statement in which it distanced itself from a cooperation accord it had sealed with the Kremlin's United Russia party in 2017.