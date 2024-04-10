Italy launched its long-awaited 'digital nomad visa' — here's who qualifies and how to apply

It just got much simpler for remote workers to move to Italy.

Non-EU or Swiss citizens can now apply for a digital nomad visa that lasts for one year.

Here are the requirements.

Italy is welcoming globetrotting professionals with open arms.

The country's digital nomad visa went into effect last week after being discussed by Italian legislators for years, and it's aimed at remote workers who want to spend some time living in the popular European destination, according to Euronews.

The Italian government defines digital nomads as non-European Union or Swiss citizens who are highly skilled, Euronews said. They should be able to work remotely, either as someone self-employed or in collaboration with or as an employee of a company.

But it's not as simple as showing up with your luggage and laptop.

Visa applicants must earn three times the minimum level required for exemption from participation in healthcare costs. That comes out to just under €28,000 annually or about $30,400.

Further requirements include health insurance coverage for the duration of your stay, proof of accommodation, and candidates will have to show they've been a remote worker elsewhere for at least six months or a digital nomad for the same period of time.

And while the digital nomad visa is only good for one year, it can be renewed — and your family can be included.

You may, however, get rejected if you've been convicted of a crime in the last five years, Euronews said.

It's the latest effort from Italy to encourage growth. For a while now, aging Italian towns have offered their homes up for just one euro in an effort to curb underpopulation. The deal attracted foreigners who took advantage of the fixer-uppers.

Still, elsewhere in Europe, several countries are rolling back their "golden visas" that once allowed outsiders to obtain residency permits after investing over $500,000 in real estate.

