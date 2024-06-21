Italy great Roberto Baggio taken to hospital after attack by armed robbers while watching Euro 2024

Roberto Baggio was hospitalised following an attack at his home by armed robbers who locked up him and his family during Italy’s European Championship defeat to Spain, according to reports.

Corriere della Sera reported that the family had been watching Thursday night’s match in Altavilla Vicentina near Venice when a gang of five broke in around 10pm local time.

Italian football legend Baggio, nicknamed ‘The Divine Ponytail’ in his playing days, was said to have been hit in the head with the butt of a gun while trying to fight off the intruders, who locked him and his family in a room before making off with watches, jewellery and money.

In what was said to have been a 40-minute ordeal, Baggio reportedly broke his family out of the room after the robbers fled before going to hospital to be treated for his forehead injury, for which he was given stitches.

His family were said to have been badly shaken, but unhurt, during a robbery that was under investigation by police handed CCTV footage to assist their inquiry.

Baggio with his family - Instagram: Roberto Baggio

Baggio, 57, is arguably the most naturally-gifted footballer Italy has produced.

He starred in his country’s team that finished third at the 1990 World Cup and dragged them to the 1994 final.

But the defining image of his career will be of him missing the decisive penalty in their shootout defeat to Brazil in the United States.

Baggio missed the decisive penalty in the 1994 World Cup final - AP/Luca Bruno

Baggio also played for three of Italy’s most decorated clubs, Juventus, AC Milan and Inter Milan, winning two Serie A titles during his 22-year career.

After retiring from football, he became a high-ranking official at the Italian Football Federation, presiding over its technical division.

But he quit in 2013, after three years in the job, accusing the governing body of ignoring his recommendations on how to nurture young talent.

Broaden your horizons with award-winning British journalism. Try The Telegraph free for 3 months with unlimited access to our award-winning website, exclusive app, money-saving offers and more.