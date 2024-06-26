Italian Premier Meloni calls European Union a 'bureaucratic giant'

Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni has criticized the European Union as a "bureaucratic giant" that imposes a multitude of untenable rules.

Speaking on Wednesday in the Chamber of Deputies in Rome she called on the European Commission to consider making the reduction of bureaucracy its rigorous duty. She said this would help clear away the administrative "jungle" and would be a signal for change.

Meloni claimed the EU's bureaucracy penalized entrepreneurs in particular, and called for the "bureaucratic giant" to be transformed into a political one that is strong in its 1,000-year-old civilization, that is aware of its incomparable excellence in many areas and that helps its production systems to assert themselves in global competition.

Meloni said the EU must equip itself with instruments to encourage private investment geared towards more entrepreneurial markets.

She also criticized the EU for being too steeped in ideologically based decisions, something she claimed had undermined citizens' trust in the institutions.

"The perception is that of a union that intervenes too much in aspects of daily life."