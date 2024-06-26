Italian femicide activists paint Rome's Spanish Steps red

Few people stand at the Spanish Steps in Rome. Activists smeared red paint over Rome's Spanish Steps on Wednesday in protest at the high number of femicides in Italy. Petra Kaminsky/dpa/dpa

The protest was mounted by the "Let's Burn It All Down" group of feminist activists, who distributed posters with the names of recent femicide victims on the Piazza di Spagna, a popular tourist destination. Femicide refers to the act of killing a woman specifically because of her gender.

An activist called out: "This is their blood: a massacre that society will not see, that always remains hidden and accepted, as though it were normal to die at the hand of a husband, a partner or a son," the group reported.

Among the cases highlighted was that of Giulia Cecchettin, a student murdered by her former partner after she separated from him. Her body was pierced with dozens of stab wounds. The murder unleashed a wave of outrage.

According to the Interior Ministry, more than 40 women have been murdered this year in femicide attacks, with the perpetrator usually a partner or former partner.

The police intervened after the protest, taking the details of the activists. The paint proved easy to remove by the city cleansing department.