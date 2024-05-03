ISU's President Curtis receives Sagamore of the Wabash Award

May 3—Indiana State University President Deborah Curtis has been awarded Indiana's Sagamore of the Wabash award.

Gov. Eric Holcomb bestowed the honor via video at Curtis' retirement celebration dinner April 25, with Mayor Brandon Sakbun assisting with the presentation, according to the university's online publication, ISU Today.

The Sagamore of the Wabash is presented to people who have gone "above and beyond" and contributed to their communities or the state in an extraordinary manner.

The Sagamore of the Wabash is a personal tribute given to those who have provided distinguished service to the state or the governor. Among those who have received Sagamores are astronauts, presidents, ambassadors, artists, musicians, politicians, and citizens who have contributed greatly to the Hoosier heritage.

Since being named Indiana State University's first female President in 2018, Curtis has served her alma mater. Her accomplishments include:

* Establishing 'Give To Blue Day,' Indiana State University's most important day of giving

* Starting the 'Be So Bold' campaign, a $100 million fundraising campaign focusing on four priorities: Scholarships, Experiential Learning, Faculty Excellence, and Sycamore Athletics.

* Lobbying the Statehouse to prioritize ISU's initiatives that have changed the landscape of West Central Indiana, including a multimillion-dollar renovation of Dreiser Hall and the largest state-funded capital improvement project in University history, a $66 million renovation of the Bailey College of Engineering and Technology.

* Helping secure roughly $10 million in state, county, city, and federal funding to improve and expand Indiana State's Early Childhood Education Center.

"I am humbled to be the recipient of such prestigious recognition, like the Sagamore of the Wabash," Curtis said. "I want to thank the Honorable Governor Eric J. Holcomb for his leadership and years of support for the State of Indiana's school. To our students, faculty, staff, and the Indiana State community, thank you for proudly representing our university to the highest standard."