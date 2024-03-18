ISU's Give to Blue Day is Wednesday

Mar. 18—Indiana State University's sixth annual Give to Blue Day is Wednesday.

Campus, alumni and the community will work together to raise funds for ISU students and programs. Events to celebrate Give to Blue Day will take place around campus to encourage support and donations for Sycamores, the university said in a news release.

Several local businesses are hosting events or pledging a portion of their proceeds to ISU to promote this day of giving. They include:

* Culver's — Selling special "Blue" Sycamore-themed shakes and sundaes, with various other promotions throughout the day.

* Federal Coffee + Fine Foods — Will Sell limited — edition Indiana State University mugs featuring the art of ISU student Freya Stroven. Specialty drinks will be available for purchase throughout the day.

* McDonald's locations in the Wabash Valley — 5% of sales on March 20 donated back to Indiana State University

* WaterTower Estates — Offering a Sycamore Sam-gria cocktail, Be So BOLD pino noir, and a happy hour event with the ISU Alumni Association from4 to 6 p.m. at the Springhill location.

More than 15 other partners around Terre Haute will also have Give to Blue Day promotions, including Ballyhoo Tavern, Bits N' Bites, Ferm Fresh, Honey's Bar and Grill, J. Gumbo's, Java Haute, Little Bear, Scout's Pizzeria, Terre Haute Brewing Company, Tropical Smoothie, and The Wing House. The complete list of participating businesses will be available on the Give to Blue website.

During last year's Give to Blue Day, 1,710 generous donors gave $1,385,877 to the University in the 24-hour period.

Gifts support the donor's area of choice, including scholarships, experiential learning, faculty, and Sycamore athletics.

Donations can be made using credit and debit cards and apps like Venmo, Apple Pay and PayPal. Donors can also designate a specific fund on campus to receive their gift.

This year, former ISU trustee Jeff Taylor (class of 1975) and his wife Penny (class of 1976) committed to make a $100,000 gift on Give to Blue Day. The Taylors will kick off the day with a $50,000 unrestricted gift. They have challenged another Sycamore to match it with a gift to the area on campus of their choosing, at which point the Taylors will give another $50,000.

Gifts can be made online or accepted in person at the ISU Foundation, 30 N. Fifth St, Terre Haute. Advancement staff will be at the foundation until midnight on Give to Blue Day. For more information, call 812-237-6100 or visit the Give to Blue website, https://givetoblue.indstate.edu/