ISU student from St. Louis killed in crash remembered for faith and kindness

ST. LOUIS — A tragic crash in Indiana is sending heartache through the St. Louis community. Zinyetta Morgan, 24, was a college student at Indiana State University. The crash that killed her remains under investigation, according to police.

Morgan grew up in St. Louis. She graduated from Lift for Life Academy and St. Louis Community College. She earned a degree in mortuary science and was working on a second degree in African American Studies at ISU with plans to earn master’s and doctoral degrees.

“She was actually the youngest member on our board for community outreach,” said Pastor Charles Rogers, Mt. Calvary Church of God in Christ in Washington Park.

He described Morgan as someone who was full of life and firm in her faith.

“Everything about her was just awesome,” Rogers said.

Morgan earned funeral home experience at Officer Funeral Home in East St. Louis. Friends surrounded her mother in the funeral home parking lot on Thursday, forming a prayer circle to show support.

Morgan was part of the Delta Sigma Theta sorority. Some sorority sisters came to the funeral home to show their support.

“It’s been a rough 48 hours,” said funeral home operator Carl Officer.

He said Morgan’s loss has hit everyone at the funeral home especially hard. She had a gift for making sure everyone around her was okay.

“She showed the utmost compassion and care to every one of my families that I serve here,” said the officer. “I did not have to teach her how to care about someone who lost their loved one.”

The officer has a daughter who became friends with Morgan. He plans to start a scholarship named Zinyetta Morgan.

“I want to have some criteria for persons who will exemplify and show the same care, compassion, and dedication she had,” the officer said.

