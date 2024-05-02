ISU student selected as a Fulbright Scholar

May 2—Daniel Garcia of Indiana State University has has been selected as a Fulbright Scholar for the 2024-2025 academic year.

Garcia will spend the year as an English teaching assistant in the Northern region of Schleswig-Holstein, Germany. He is graduating from the College of Arts and Sciences in May, the university said on its online publication, ISU Today.

Garcia, from St. Louis, Mo., is a double major in English and sustainability with a minor in German. His desire to apply stemmed from his experiences studying abroad in Berlin.

"I want to congratulate Daniel on this fantastic honor and opportunity. He's earned it, and we couldn't be more proud of him," said Provost Christopher Olsen. "He's just a great example of our many amazing students at ISU."

Garcia plans to teach English, study sustainability, and engage in the broader international exchange embodied by the Fulbright Program. Excited to participate in the program.

Garcia said, "I hope to meet loads of interesting people through my school, Fulbright network, and local community who will help me get the most out of this year and figure out what comes next for me."

Further information on the Fulbright program can be found via us.fulbrightonline.org.