ISU to take part in public lands stewardship program

Apr. 1—Indiana State University on Monday announced it is one of more than a dozen members of the American Association of State Colleges and Universities selected to participate in the association's Stewardship of Public Lands program, an initiative of AASCU's American Democracy Project.

The program aims to foster innovative regional collaborations, responsible stewardship practices and experiential learning by bringing a variety of higher education practitioners to Glacier National Park, according to an ISU news release.

Twenty-two participants, representing 14 institutions from 12 states, will apply strategies to spark thoughtful discourse and an appreciation of national parks within curricular and cocurricular opportunities for university students of all backgrounds.

The ISU members of this year's cohort are Cayle Moreo and Nathan A. Schaumleffel.

To support this work, the National Park Foundation's ParkVentures program recently announced a $20,000 grant to American Association of State Colleges and Universities.

Since 2004, more than 170 participants from over 80 AASCU member institutions have benefited from the Stewardship of Public Lands program held at Yellowstone National Park. This year marks the first time AASCU and its cohort will visit Glacier National Park.