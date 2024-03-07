ISU group raises more than $15K for Riley Hospital for Children

Mar. 6—After hosting the first Blackout Childhood Cancer Game in the school's history, Indiana State University's chapter of State Dance Marathon raised $15,720 to benefit Riley Hospital for Children in Indianapolis.

In the lead-up to the Sycamores' victory Feb. 24 over University of Illinois-Chicago, State DM orchestrated several campus events known as Miracle Week to teach ISU students about the Riley mission.

Local businesses also made invaluable contributions, the university said in a news release. Those businesses not only offered food or drink discounts with a portion of sales going to State DM, but they also had donation buckets at their sites.

Indiana State Athletics donated over $4,000 in ticket sales.

Money raised will go directly to Riley Hospital for Children or will assist State DM in hosting its largest fundraising event of the year, State Dance Marathon on April 6.

Last year, the group raised over $114,000, all of it going to Riley Hospital for Children.