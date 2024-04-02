ISU Dance Marathon For Riley Hospital is Saturday

Apr. 2—Indiana State University's Dance Marathon to benefit Riley Hospital for Children will take place from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday at the ISU Rec Center.

Indiana State DM is ISU's largest, student-led philanthropic organization on campus, with year-round fundraising efforts for Riley Hospital in Indianapolis, said Christina Cantrell, the group's adviser.

Last year's event raised more than $114,000, and this year the goal is $125,000. So far, there will be 183 participants and that number is expected to exceed 200.

Saturday's event will feature games, food, fundraising and service opportunities as well as speakers, including Riley Hospital families.

Each participant has their own reason for being part of Dance Marathon, Cantrell said. In Cantrell's case, her daughter has gone to Riley several years for congenital eye issues.

Her daughter, Audrey, is helping raise money for the Dance Marathon.

The overall goal of the Dance Marathon is to raise awareness about Riley and raise money for the children's hospital, Cantrell said.

"It's also to support local Riley families ...we want them to know people are thinking about them and care about them," Cantrell said. "We do include them in events throughout the year."

Near the end of the Dance Marathon Saturday, organizers will reveal the total amount raised for the year.

Those wanting to donate can use the following link:

https://events.dancemarathon.com/event/statedm24

Sue Loughlin can be reached at 812-231-4235 or at sue.loughlin@tribstar.com. Follow Sue on X at @TribStarSue.