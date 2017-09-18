Issa Rae's Unapologetic Support Of Black Stars At The Emmys Is A Mood

Issa Rae was unabashed about who she was supporting at the 2017 Emmys.

Variety asked the “Insecure” creator and star who she was rooting for at Sunday night’s awards and her response was perfect.

“I’m rooting for everybody black,” she replied. “I am!”

Unsurprisingly, folks on the internet lived for Rae’s candor.

Me every time I watch Family Feud pic.twitter.com/0KaYEoTTkv — David Dennis Jr. (@DavidDTSS) September 18, 2017

Though Rae wasn’t nominated for her hit HBO show this year, she told the outlet that she was excited that so many black actors, writers and directors got to shine over the past year.

“You have so many people behind the camera and behind the scenes that are committed to telling authentic, real stories that haven’t been seen on television before and you have audiences embracing it because they’re tired of seeing the same old, same old stories,” she said. “So it’s just a pleasure to be among such great company.”

Among those who took home awards were Sterling K. Brown, Donald Glover and Lena Waithe, all of whom scored historic wins.