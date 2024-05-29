Israel's war in Gaza could continue until end of year; White House wants an end soon

Israel’s war against Hamas could continue until the end of the year, a senior Israeli official said Wednesday amid mounting calls for a ceasefire.

"We may have another seven months of fighting to consolidate our success and achieve what we have defined as the destruction of Hamas's power and military capabilities," National Security Adviser Tzachi Hanegbi told Israeli public radio Wednesday, according to published reports.

Asked by reporters for the White House’s reaction to the statement, U.S. National Security Council spokesman John Kirby said he would let Israeli officials “speak for themselves and for their assessments,” adding that the White House wanted to see the conflict ended “as soon as practicable.”

People gather at Republic square in Paris on May 28, 2024 to show support to Palestinians after Gaza's civil defence agency said an Israeli strike on a displacement camp west of Rafah today killed 45 people, days after a similar strike that sparked global outrage.

“It's a war they're fighting. I can tell you that President Biden is committed to seeing that we find a way to end this conflict and to end it as soon as practicable,” Kirby said. “We’ve got hostages that are still in the hands of Hamas, and potentially other groups, under horrific circumstances.”

Kirby said the U.S. wanted to free the hostages in a deal tied to a ceasefire and a possible end to the conflict.

“And that's where President Biden's head is, trying to get this hostage deal done."

Meanwhile, Secretary of State Antony Blinken said on Wednesday Israel needed to craft a post-war plan for Gaza and that without it, lawlessness, chaos and a Hamas comeback in the enclave could ensue.

The United States, Israel's closest ally, reiterated its opposition to a major ground offensive in Rafah on Tuesday while saying it did not believe such an operation was under way.

On Sunday, an Israeli airstrike triggered a blaze that killed 45 people in a tent camp in the southern Gaza city of Rafah, prompting an outcry from global leaders who urged the implementation of an International Court of Justice order to halt the assault.

More than 36,000 Palestinians have been killed in Israel's Gaza offensive, the enclave's Hamas-run health ministry said.

Israel launched its air and ground war after Hamas-led militants attacked southern Israeli communities on Oct. 7, killing around 1,200 people and seizing more than 250 hostages, according to Israeli tallies.

Contributing: Reuters

