Israel's Netanyahu says defences are 'ready' as Iran attacks

Iran's Revolutionary Guards said they had launched "dozens of drones and missiles" at Israel (file photo) [Reuters]

Iran has launched aerial drones at Israel, the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) says, appearing to mark a widely anticipated reprisal attack.

Israel's Channel 12 TV says the salvo is expected to reach Israel at 02:00 on Sunday (23:00 GMT on Saturday).

It said Israeli forces were on high alert and "monitoring all targets".

Iran had vowed to retaliate for an attack on its consulate in Syria on 1 April which killed seven military officers, including a top commander.

It accused Israel of carrying out that attack. Israel has neither confirmed nor denied it.

Shortly before news of Iran's drone launch, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said his country's "defensive systems" were deployed.

"We are ready for any scenario, both defensively and offensively. The State of Israel is strong. The IDF is strong. The public is strong.

"We appreciate the US standing alongside Israel, as well as the support of Britain, France and many other countries."

This is a breaking news story, please return to this page for more details.