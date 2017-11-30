On Israel's left, a young firebrand is building her base

Stav Shaffir slides into a high-backed black leather chair at the Knesset Transparency Committee, a parliamentary panel she created and helms, and convenes a session on public housing – or rather Israel’s chronic shortage of it.

Every seat in the wood-paneled room is taken, so attendees, many of them housing activists, crowd together in the back. But Hagai Reznik, the director of the Housing Ministry, is running late.

Ms. Shaffir, Israel’s youngest-ever woman lawmaker when she was elected in 2013 at the age of 27, looks out at the room, her trademark shock of red hair spilling over a black blazer, and announces that there is too much ground to cover to wait for the director. She begins questioning Mr. Reznik’s deputies and taking testimony from people who have waited years for public housing.

When Reznik finally does arrive, the room has become thick with tension. He raises his voice when fielding questions, including from a woman who holds up a baby girl whose head is bald from chemotherapy treatments. The mother is among those who has been asking for public housing.

“You don’t have to shout,” Shaffir admonishes the ministry director, noting that his office does not respond to 80 percent of requests for public housing. “But I am asking: What part of your budget is designated for [staff] to respond to people’s requests?”

It’s with this in-your-face, in-the-weeds approach to governing, and a commitment to transparency and tackling corruption, that Shaffir, a member of the center-left Labor party, has planted her flag, challenging a political system accustomed to backroom deals and minimal oversight.

It is a position her supporters hail as principled and critical in Israeli politics today, its urgency underlined as the country watches the government of Benjamin Netanyahu lurch between corruption scandals and attempts even to change laws to protect the prime minister himself from prosecution.

This week she has been one of the leading voices in the Knesset calling on people to act against the controversial bill. A mass anti-corruption rally is scheduled for Saturday night in Tel Aviv.

“The last month breaks all the records of shame. Instead of legislating for the benefit of the middle class and for the elderly and disabled, the government legislates against the law enforcement authorities,” Shaffir posted on Facebook. “Those who prefer to take care of their friends instead of being concerned for our citizens should not be allowed to rule here for even one day longer. We have to stop them.”

Shaffir’s supporters see her mission as one they hope will catapult her to high places, noting her youthful following and record of being able to get people to mobilize.

Not everyone likes it, especially not her right-wing colleagues across the aisle. They have dismissed her as a “little girl” when she challenges them in powerful forums like the Knesset Finance Committee, and have bristled when she has taken to the Knesset floor, as she did in an impromptu speech in 2015 over payouts to Jewish settlements in the West Bank, admonishing them that they don’t have a monopoly on Zionism.

“Don’t preach to us about Zionism, because real Zionism means dividing the budget equally among all the citizens of the country,” she said in the speech, which went viral on Israeli social media. “Real Zionism is taking care of the weak. Real Zionism is solidarity, not only in battle but in everyday life.”

Shaffir rose to national prominence six years ago as an organizer and spokesperson of social justice protests that brought hundreds of thousands of Israelis to the streets to publicly demand what they had agonized about in private for so long – the crushingly high cost of living.

Today, four years after entering Israel’s parliament, she is driven to find out where the money in Israel’s budget is actually spent. She is credited with helping pull back the veil on government corruption and keeping social justice issues – specifically the widening gap between Israel’s haves and have-nots – on the national agenda.

'A REAL AUTHENTIC VOICE'

In doing so she remains the most high-profile voice of young left-leaning Israelis who are struggling to afford a middle-class existence and are hungry for a peaceful way to resolve the Israeli-Palestinian conflict they were born into.