Israelis in Golan Heights, Eilat told to stay close to shelters

Israeli military members take part in a drill north of Qatsrin in the Golan Heights. The Israeli government urged residents in the occupied Golan Heights to stay close to shelters amid a large-scale Iranian retaliatory attack on Israel. Israeli television reported that residents of Eilat, Dimona and Nevatim in the Negev Desert received similar instructions. Ilia Yefimovich/dpa

The Golan Heights and an Israeli airbase in the Negev Desert were expected to be targets of Iranian attacks, US media reports citing Israeli representatives said.

Dozens of Israeli fighter jets were sent out to intercept missiles from Iran.