Israeli whistleblowers allege abuse of Palestinians at Sde Teiman military base: CNN

Israeli whistleblowers alleged abuse of Palestinians at a military base in Sde Teiman that also serves as a detention center, according to a CNN report.

Three Israeli individuals who worked at the base, in which Palestinians are detained amid the war in Gaza, alleged that at the facility, doctors have occasionally amputated prisoners’ limbs and performed medical procedures they were not qualified to conduct.

Doctors amputated prisoners’ limbs due to injuries from consistent handcuffing, according to the whistleblowers.

The facility is made up of two parts — one an has enclosures where about 70 Palestinian detainees are put into intense physical restraint. The other is a field hospital, where injured detainees are strapped to beds, wearing diapers, and are fed via straws, according to the report.

“They stripped them down of anything that resembles human beings,” one of the whistleblowers who worked in the field hospital said, according to CNN.

Another whistleblower said “(the beatings) were not done to gather intelligence.”

“They were done out of revenge,” the second whistleblower continued, per CNN. “It was punishment for what they (the Palestinians) did on October 7 and punishment for behavior in the camp.”

Hamas, a Palestinian militant group, carried out the October 7 attacks on Israel, which left more than 1,100 people dead.

In response to the CNN report, the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) told the outlet that it “ensures proper conduct towards the detainees in custody.”

“Any allegation of misconduct by IDF soldiers is examined and dealt with accordingly,” the IDF said, according to CNN. “In appropriate cases, MPCID (Military Police Criminal Investigation’s Division) investigations are opened when there is suspicion of misconduct justifying such action.”

“Detainees are handcuffed based on their risk level and health status,” the IDF continued. “Incidents of unlawful handcuffing are not known to the authorities.”

The Hill has reached out to the IDF.

