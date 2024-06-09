Israeli war cabinet minister Benny Gantz quits emergency government

Israeli war cabinet minister Benny Gantz has quit the emergency government in a row over Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's post-conflict plans for Gaza.

Speaking during a news conference on Sunday where he announced his resignation, Mr Gantz said Mr Netanyahu "is preventing us from approaching true victory".

Last month, Mr Gantz set an 8 June deadline for Mr Netanyahu to lay out how Israel would achieve its six "strategic goals", including the end of Hamas rule in Gaza and the establishment of a multinational civilian administration for the territory.

Mr Netanyahu dismissed the comments at the time as "washed-up words" that would mean "defeat for Israel".

Mr Gantz had been a member of Israel's key decision making "war cabinet", along with the prime minister and Defence Minister Yoav Gallant.

This breaking news story is being updated and more details will be published shortly. Please refresh the page for the fullest version.

