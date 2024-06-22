Israeli strikes in northern Gaza leave at least 39 dead: Officials

Israeli strikes killed at least 39 people in northern Gaza Saturday, leaving rescue workers attempting to find survivors under rubble, per Palestinian and hospital officials, according to The Associated Press.

More than three dozen bodies came to the al-Ahli Hospital in Gaza City, the director of the hospital said to the AP. An emergency group in Gaza, the Palestinian Civil Defense, said it had taken several dozen bodies from a building in Gaza City struck by the Israelis.

“Fighter jets recently attacked two military infrastructures used by the terrorist organization Hamas in the Gaza City area,” the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) said in a translated Saturday morning post on the social platform X. “More details to come[.]”

The reported deaths in Gaza Saturday come alongside increasing conflict between Israel and the militant group Hezbollah at the Lebanese border. The Lebanese military and political group has connected consistent cross-border fire into Israel’s north to Israel’s military operations in Gaza.

The AP also reported that Saturday’s deaths in northern Israel follow 25 people being killed by way of strikes on tent camps and 50 being wounded close to Rafah.

Over 37,400 Palestinians have been killed by Israel’s response to an attack late last year by the Palestinian militant group Hamas on Israel that killed 1,200 people, per Gaza’s Health Ministry, the AP reported.

