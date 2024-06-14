Israeli strike kills two people, wounds seven in southern Lebanon

A view of rubble of destroyed houses caused by Israeli air raids are seen in the Lebanese southern village of Naqura. At least one person was killed and more than seven others wounded in an Israeli airstrike overnight that hit a house in southern Lebanon, security sources and state media reported on 14 June.Lebanon's National News Agency said a house was targeted in Janata Marwan Naamani/dpa

At least two people were killed and seven others wounded in an Israeli airstrike overnight that hit a house in southern Lebanon, security sources and state media reported on Friday.

Lebanon's National News Agency said a house was targeted in Janata.

Witnesses reported that Israel's army had targeted a Hezbollah base.

They added that flying shrapnel from the strike on the targeted Hezbollah base hit and damaged an adjacent residential building, killing the two women.

Israel's army said it was investigating the reports.

The Iran-backed Hezbollah group said it had fired dozens of rockets towards northern Israel in retaliation.

Meanwhile, Israeli reportedly shelled some Lebanese villages in southern Lebanon causing fires in some fields.

The escalation on the Lebanese-Israel border has raised fears of an all-out war by Israel on Lebanon to halt Hezbollah attacks.

Israel and the Lebanese Shiite militia have been fighting each other since the beginning of the war in Gaza, with the daily barrages becoming increasingly fierce.

On both sides of the border, the attacks often lead to fires which spread quickly in the hot, dry weather.