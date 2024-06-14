Israeli strike kills one person, wounds seven in southern Lebanon

A view of rubble of destroyed houses caused by Israeli air raids are seen in the Lebanese southern village of Naqura. At least one person was killed and more than seven others wounded in an Israeli airstrike overnight that hit a house in southern Lebanon, security sources and state media reported on 14 June.Lebanon's National News Agency said a house was targeted in Janata Marwan Naamani/dpa

At least one person was killed and more than seven others wounded in an Israeli airstrike overnight that hit a house in southern Lebanon, security sources and state media reported on Friday.

Lebanon's National News Agency said a house was targeted in Janata.

According to Lebanese security sources the civilian who died was a woman. They added that among the wounded were children.

Israel said it was investigating the report.

The Israeli strike came after Iran-backed Hezbollah claimed dozens of rocket launches and drone attacks on Israeli army posts in northern Israel.

Hezbollah said the assaults were in retaliation for Tuesday's killing of one of its commanders in southern Lebanon.

The escalation on the Lebanese-Israel border has raised fears of an all-out war by Israel on Lebanon to halt Hezbollah attacks.

Israel and the Lebanese Shiite militia have been fighting each other since the beginning of the war in Gaza, with the daily barrages becoming increasingly fierce.

On both sides of the border, the attacks often lead to fires which spread quickly in the hot, dry weather.