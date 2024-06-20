A Hamas squad commander and sniper who took part in the Oct. 7 massacre in southern Israel was killed in a strike in northern Gaza, the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) said Thursday.

Ahmed Hassan Salame Alsauarka was killed in a "precise and targeted" strike conducted by the Israeli Air Force in the Beit Hanoun area, the IDF said.

Alsauarka was a squad commander in Hamas' Nukhba Forces, which carried out attacks in southern Israel during the Oct. 7 massacre.

He also "led and directed sniper activity" in the area where he was killed and "took part in Hamas' attacks on IDF troops," according to the IDF.

3 OF HAMAS LEADER ISMAIL HANIYEH'S 'TERRORIST' SONS KILLED BY ISRAELI AIRSTRIKE, IDF SAYS

The deadly strike on Alsauarka was conducted following intelligence gathered by the IDF and the Israeli Securities Agency.

READ ON THE FOX NEWS APP

After an extensive search and measures taken to mitigate harm to civilians, the IDF said Alsauarka was identified by troops and then killed. The military noted there were no civilians injured during the strike.

NETANYAHU RESPONDS TO STRIKE THAT KILLED HAMAS TERROR LEADERS, CIVILIANS: 'INVESTIGATING THE INCIDENT'

Israeli troops in Rafah

Israeli troops are still operating in the central Gaza Strip, according to the military. In the past day, a mortar shell launch post was struck by IDF aerial and artillery forces and two terrorists were targeted using an Iron Sting precision missile.

The IDF said troops remain in the Rafah area conducting "precise, intelligence-based, operational activity."

Several terrorists have been killed in "close-quarters encounters" in the past 24 hours and targeted raids have revealed rocket launchers and other weapons, the IDF said of the activity in Rafah.

Fox News' Yonat Friling contributed to this report.





Original article source: Israeli strike kills Hamas squad commander, sniper who participated in Oct. 7 massacre: IDF