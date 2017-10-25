Israeli sports minister asks Italy to rein in soccer racism

Inter's captain Mauro Icardi signs Anne Frank's diary for a child, prior the Italian Serie A soccer match between Inter and Sampdoria at the San Siro stadium in Milan, Italy, Tuesday Oct. 24, 2017. Anne Frank's diary will be read aloud at all soccer matches in Italy this week, the Italian soccer federation announced Tuesday after shocking displays of anti-Semitism by fans of the Rome club Lazio. (Matteo Bazzi/ANSA via AP)

JERUSALEM (AP) — Israel's sports minister has asked her Italian counterpart to crack down on racism in soccer after Lazio supporters littered a stadium with images of Holocaust victim and diarist Anne Frank wearing a jersey of city rival Roma.

Miri Regev's office says a letter dispatched to Luca Lotti called the display "despicable" and accused thousands of Lazio fans of openly identifying with neo-Nazi symbols. She wrote that calling Roma players "Jews" inferred they were a "scourge to be avoided."

The Italian soccer federation has said a passage from Frank's diary will be read aloud at all soccer matches in Italy this week. It said it would also be combined with a minute's silence before Serie A, B and C matches to promote Holocaust remembrance.