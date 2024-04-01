Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu undergoes successful hernia surgery

March 31 (UPI) -- Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu of Israel underwent successful hernia surgery Sunday night, his doctors said in a statement.

Doctors at Jerusalem's Hadassah Hospital Ein Kerem where the surgery was performed said Netanyahu was in "excellent" health and was in recovery.

"He is awake, recovering and speaking with his family," Alon Pikarsky, the hospital's director of general surgery, said in a brief recorded statement, while adding the procedure went as planned.

Netanyahu's office had earlier announced that Netanyahu, 74, was to undergo surgery for a hernia discovered Saturday during a routine examination.

"After consulting with his physicians, it was decided that tonight, at the end of the day's proceedings, the prime minister will arrive at the hospital for hernia surgery," his office said in a statement.

Netanyahu underwent full anesthesia for the procedure, during which Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Justice Yariv Levin assumed the prime minister's duties.

"I assure you that I will get through this treatment successfully and return to action very quickly," Netanyahu told reporters during a press conference on Sunday.

Netanyahu previously underwent surgery in 2013 for an umbilical hernia. A hernia is when tissue, such as an intestine, protrudes through a weak spot in the abdominal muscles, according to the Mayo Clinic.

The Israeli leader also underwent surgery in July when he was fitted with a pacemaker.