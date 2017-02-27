Israeli planes hit Gaza after rocket attack

Smoke billows following an Israeli airstrike on Rafah, in the southern Gaza Strip on February 27, 2017 (AFP Photo/SAID KHATIB)

Jerusalem (AFP) - Israeli aircraft hit targets in the Gaza Strip on Monday, hours after a rocket fired from the Palestinian territory slammed into southern Israel.

"Three bombs were dropped by the air force on a Hamas military base east of Nusseirat refugee camp," south of Gaza city, a Palestinian security source said.

The planes also made two raids against Hamas lookout posts along the border with Israel, east of Khan Yunis, and on a base of Islamic Jihad's military wing in the north of the strip, the source said.

Israeli tanks along the border fired at several targets.

The Gaza health ministry said four people were wounded, none of them seriously.

Israeli Defence Minister Avigdor Lieberman confirmed the strikes, blaming Hamas.

"We have no intention to initiate a military action in Gaza but we have no intention to accept sporadic fire," Lieberman said at a meeting of his political party.

Hamas said Israel carried "full responsibility" for what it called a "dangerous escalation."

Before dawn the Israeli military said "a projectile fired from the Gaza Strip hit an open area...in southern Israel". There were no casualties.

Early in February, Israel hit Gaza with tank fire and air strikes that wounded three Palestinians in response to a projectile fired from the Palestinian territory which did not inflict casualties.