Israeli nationalists march through East Jerusalem, attack reporters

Israeli settlers celebrate in front of the Damascus gate as part of Jerusalem day commemoration. Ilia Yefimovich/dpa

Thousands of Israeli nationalists marched through Palestinian neighbourhoods in Jerusalem on Wednesday, provoking tense scenes and confrontations with police.

The annual Flag March celebrates Israel's capture of East Jerusalem in the Six-Day War of 1967. Critics accuse organizers of deliberately antagonizing the divided city's Palestinian community, with tensions especially high this year amid the conflict with Gaza.

Large contingents of police separated demonstrators and Palestinians in the Muslim Quarter of Jerusalem's Old City on Wednesday, Israeli media reported, with some participants being arrested for attacking a group of journalists.

A reporter from Israel's liberal Haaretz newspaper wrote on the social media platform X that a colleague was attacked after defending fellow journalists. Five people were detained in the incident, police said.

Before the Six-Day War, Jordan administered East Jerusalem, which contains major religious monuments including the Wailing Wall - one of the holiest sites in Judaism - and the Al-Aqsa Mosque on the Temple Mount.

Previous marches have seen young ultra-nationalist Israelis violence rioting and carrying out violence against Palestinians.

An Israeli police holds back an Israeli right-wing activist as he argues with a Palestinian old man during a march to commemorate Jerusalem Day. Ilia Yefimovich/dpa

Clashes between right-wing Israelis and Palestinians occur during a march to commemorate Jerusalem Day. Ilia Yefimovich/dpa

Palestinian journalist Saif Kwasmi holds his head after Israeli right-wing activists attacked him during a march to commemorate Jerusalem Day. Ilia Yefimovich/dpa

