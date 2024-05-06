Hamas agrees to Gaza cease-fire proposal as Israel prepares assault on Rafah

Palestinians inspect the aftermath of an Israeli airstrike in Rafah on Friday that killed seven members of one family, according to medical sources. Photo by Ismael Mohamad/UPI

May 6 (UPI) -- The Palestinian militant group Hamas said Monday it has accepted a Gaza cease-fire proposal brokered by Egypt and Qatar ahead of an anticipated assault on the city of Rafah by Israeli forces.

The group released a statement to media outlets in which the leader of its political arm, Ismail Haniyeh, confirmed acceptance of a cease-fire proposal in a phone conversation with Qatari Prime Minister Mohammed bin Abdul Rahman Al Thani and Egyptian Minister of Intelligence Abbas Kamel.

There was no immediate word from Israeli officials about the move, which comes after months of indirect negotiations between the two sides conducted by Qatar and Egypt.

Initial Israeli media reports indicated the government of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is studying the terms agreed to by Hamas. A government source told KAN English Radio that if the deal includes a guarantee from Israel to end the war, Jerusalem will not agree to it.

"Now it is up to Netanyahu," the source said.

News of the possible cease-fire came as Israel instructed about 100,000 Palestinians sheltering in Rafah to begin evacuating to "expanded" humanitarian zones elsewhere in southern Gaza ahead of the anticipated assault on the city.

The military air-dropped flyers, texted and called people telling them to leave for zones in nearby Khan Younis to the northeast or Al-Mawasi directly to the north near the coast, Israel Defense Forces said on X.

"Based on the approval of the political level, the IDF calls on the civilian population under Hamas control to temporarily evacuate from the eastern neighborhoods of the Rafah area to the expanded humanitarian zone," said IDF spokesman Avichay Adraee.

The IDF said the Al-Mawasi humanitarian area, with field hospitals, tents, and increased amounts of food, water and medication was also designed to facilitate a surge in the volume of aid flowing into Gaza "in cooperation with some international organizations and other countries," with a significant increase already seen.

The evacuation order came after U.S. President Joe Biden held a phone conversation with Netanyahu in which the president "updated the Prime Minister on efforts to secure a hostage deal, including through ongoing talks today in Doha, Qatar," according to the White House.

Washington said Netanyahu agreed to ensure the Kerem Shalom crossing in northern Gaza would remain open for humanitarian assistance for those in need.

Biden, meanwhile, "reiterated his clear position on Rafah," in which he has previously urged Netanyahu not to attack Rafah and to reduce civilian casualties.

Israeli Defense Minister Yoav Gallant updated U.S. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin in a phone call Sunday with the latest on ongoing hostage negotiations, humanitarian assistance efforts and the Rafah situation.

Austin reaffirmed his commitment to the unconditional return of all hostages and stressed the need for any potential Israeli military operation in Rafah to include a "credible plan to evacuate Palestinian civilians and maintain the flow of humanitarian aid," according to a Pentagon news release.

Austin also extended his condolences for a Hamas rocket and mortar barrage launched from Rafah at an army post on the Kerem Shalom border-crossing Sunday that killed three Israeli soldiers and injured 10.

At least 19 Palestinians were killed in IDF airstrikes overnight after the Hamas attack prompted the IDF to close the entry point. The IDF's casualty toll rose to four Monday morning with the news that an 18-year-old soldier hurt in the attack had died of his injuries.

The latest figures from Gaza's Hamas-run health ministry show that in the 24-hour period to Sunday, 29 Palestinians were killed and 110 injured, bringing the total number killed since the start of the current conflict in October to 34,683 with another 78,018 injured.