Israeli general staff chief says there will be a response to Iran

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu (C) meets with Minister of Defense Yoav Gallant (L) and IDF Chief-of-Staff Herzi Halevi for a security assessment. Kobi Gideon/GPO/dpa

There will be a response to the unprecedented Iranian missile and drone attack on Israel, according to Israeli Chief of Staff Herzi Halevi, who addressed the Nevatim airbase on Monday.

"As we look ahead, we are considering our steps," he told the base that was involved in defending Israel against the attack that occurred late Saturday night.

An attack involving so many rockets on Israeli territory would be followed by a response, Halevi said.

Israel is weighing a response that is painful to Iran without unleashing a regional war, according to a report following a meeting of the country's war cabinet on Monday. No official statement has yet been made but several options were reportedly considered.