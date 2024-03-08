Israeli forces stop Palestinians from entering Al-Aqsa

STORY: The Al-Aqsa in Jerusalem's Old City, one of the world's holiest sites for Muslims and Jews, has long been a flashpoint of violence, particularly during religious holidays.

With war raging in Gaza, Israel said it may set limits to worship at the Al-Aqsa during Ramadan, citing its security needs.

On Tuesday (March 5), Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's office said in a statement that the number of worshippers allowed into the complex will be similar to previous years in the first week of the holy month.