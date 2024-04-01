Israeli army withdraws from al-Shifa hospital after 2-week operation

Palestinians inspect the damages done at Al Shifa Hospital after Israeli soldiers withdrew from the hospital and the surrounding region after a two-week military operation. Khaled Daoud/APA Images via ZUMA Press Wire/dpa

The Israeli army withdrew from al-Shifa hospital in the city of Gaza during the night, some two weeks after the start of its military operation there, according to Palestinian reports from Monday morning.

Local media reported that the operation had caused severe destruction to the buildings of the largest medical complex in the Gaza Strip.

Around 300 bodies were found in and around the hospital, according to the Palestinian civil defence force, which is controlled by the militant organization Hamas.

The World Health Organization (WHO) reported that 21 patients have died since the start of the siege on March 18.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu described the operation at al-Shifa hospital on Sunday evening as a great success. He spoke of a "precise and surgical" military operation. More than 200 terrorists had been killed and hundreds had surrendered, Netanyahu said.

According to Israel, Hamas had once again set up fighting and command positions in the extensive area, after the Israeli military had already stormed the hospital in November. Israel accuses Hamas of systematically misusing medical facilities for military purposes. Hamas denies this.

Israeli army spokesman Daniel Hagari said a week ago that Hamas and Islamic Jihad fighters had barricaded themselves in various departments of the hospital.

Hamas was firing at Israeli troops from the emergency room and the maternity ward, he said, adding that they had fired mortar shells and caused serious damage and fires in the hospital complex.

Hamas' military wing has claimed responsibility for several attacks on Israeli troops in the area of al-Shifa hospital in recent days.

Meanwhile, Israeli police say they have detained the relative of a senior member of Hamas for suspected security offences.

According to Israeli media reports, the woman in question is a sister of Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh, who lives in Qatar.

The 57-year-old woman detained in Tel Sheva in southern Israel is suspected of having "maintained contact with Hamas activists," according to the police statement. She identifies with a terrorist organization and is accused of incitement and supporting terrorist attacks in Israel.

She is to be brought before a judge on Monday.

According to a media report, representatives of Israel and the Unite States are to meet online on Monday for talks on Israel's planned ground offensive against the city of Rafah in the south of the Gaza Strip.

The meeting will take place as a videoconference via a secure connection, the news portal Axios reported late Sunday, citing four Israeli and US officials. The White House and Netanyahu's office have not yet commented on the possible meeting.

The Israeli army said a building has been damaged in a drone attack on the southern Israeli coastal town of Eilat.

The projectile was fired from the east towards Israel, the military announced on Telegram in the early hours of Monday. Only minor damage was caused and no people were injured in the incident.

Israel's army had previously reported an air-raid alert in the Red Sea resort.

Palestinians inspect the damages done at Al Shifa Hospital after Israeli soldiers withdrew from the hospital and the surrounding region after a two-week military operation. Khaled Daoud/APA Images via ZUMA Press Wire/dpa

Palestinians inspect the bodies of victims who were killed in Israeli bombardment as they lie outside Al-Shifa hospital, amid ongoing battles between Israel and the Palestinian group Hamas. Mohammad Abu Elsebah/dpa