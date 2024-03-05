Israeli army says largest Hamas tunnel in the Gaza Strip destroyed

Palestinian children inspect the destruction following an Israeli airstrike on a house belonging to the Al-Faqawi family. Abed Rahim Khatib/dpa

The Israeli army said it has destroyed the largest Hamas tunnel ever discovered in the Gaza Strip.

The tunnel with several branches, which was found in the north of the coastal area in mid-December last year, had been examined and dismantled in recent weeks, the military announced on Tuesday.

The army also published videos showing parts of the tunnel being blown up and forces dumping concrete into other sections. The information could not be independently verified.

The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) said vehicles were able to pass through the tunnel, which extended for more than 4 kilometres and had a depth of 50 metres.

The tunnel system is located 400 metres from the Erez border crossing between Israel and Gaza but did not extend into Israeli territory, the IDF said.

It is said to have been built by Mohammed al-Sinwar, the brother of Yehya al-Sinwar who leads the militant Palestinian organization Hamas in the Gaza Strip.

According to Israeli media reports, the tunnel route leads to Jabalia, the refugee neighbourhood in northern Gaza which is considered a Hamas stronghold.

