Israeli army: Exchange of fire at the border with Egypt

Egyptian Army Soldiers stand guard at the Rafah border crossing between Egypt and the Gaza Strip. An exchange of fire has taken place at the Rafah border crossing with Egypt, the Israeli military reported on Monday. Gehad Hamdy/dpa

An exchange of fire has taken place at the Rafah border crossing with Egypt, the Israeli military reported on Monday.

The Israeli military said the incident is being investigated and that talks are being held with Egypt.

According to Israeli media, an Egyptian soldier was killed in the incident. There was no official confirmation from Egypt.

The background to the incident was initially unclear. It would be the first death of a soldier on the Egyptian side of the broder since the start of the Gaza war last October.

The situation at the Rafah border crossing has become increasingly tense. Israeli troops recently took control of the crossing on the Palestinian side as well as a border strip between Egypt and Gaza.

At the beginning of the Gaza war on October 7, Israel said it had accidentally fired on an Egyptian military post near the Kerem Shalom border crossing. According to the Egyptian army, several Egyptian border guards were slightly injured.

The Israeli military apologized for the incident at the time.

Before the war began, there were also several deadly attacks by militant groups on the border between the two countries.

Egypt and Israel signed a peace treaty in 1979 after several conflicts. However, the relationship between the two countries has been put to the test since the outbreak of the current Gaza war.