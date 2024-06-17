Israeli arms exports hit record in 2023

Israeli tanks and soldiers are seen at a gathering point as fighting between Israeli troops and the militants of the Palestinian group Hamas continues. Israel's defence exports reached a new record high last year, according to official figures. Ilia Yefimovich/dpa

The Defence Ministry announced on Monday that Israeli arms exports amounted to the equivalent of about $12.9 billion in 2023 - the third year in a row that arms exports had broken records.

Israeli arms exports have doubled within the past five years.

Defence Minister Yoav Gallant said: "Israel continues succeeding in its international cooperation and industrial defense exports even during a year marked by war."

According to the ministry, 36% of the revenue came from agreements in the field of missile and air defence systems.

Some 48% of arms exports went to the Asia-Pacific region, 35% to Europe and 9% to North America. Smaller percentages went to Latin America and to Arab countries with which Israel recently signed the so-called Abraham Accords, and to Africa, which accounted for just 1%.

Germany has purchased the very long-range missile defence system Arrow 3 from Israel, which is due to be delivered in 2025. Israel's exports in 2023 are similar to Germany's arms exports over the past year.